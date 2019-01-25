China says Venezuela affairs must be decided by its own people

China believes that Venezuela's affairs must and can only be decided by the its own people, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.



According to media reports, the United States is seeking to ensure that Venezuelan oil revenue goes to the "interim president" Juan Guaido instead of Nicolas Maduro's government.



China maintains that all countries should adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, especially the norms of international relations and international law, such as non-interference in each other's internal affairs, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and refraining from the threat of force, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing.



"Venezuela's affairs must and can only be chosen and decided by the Venezuelan people themselves," she said. "We call on all relevant parties to respect Venezuelan people's choice, and we support all parties in Venezuela to seek a political solution through peaceful dialogue within the framework of the nation's constitution."



Venezuela's stability and development serve the interests of all relevant parties, Hua said. "We hope that all parties will do more for Venezuela's stability."



China opposes foreign interference in Venezuela's affairs, especially threat of military interference, she said.



China will continue to support the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to uphold national sovereignty, independence and stability. she said.

