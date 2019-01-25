A visitor samples some drinks at the exhibition "La Kopi" held in Singapore Expo, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2019. "La Kopi" exhibition, an three-day event for the traditional tea, coffee and snacks, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An exhibitor demonstrates tea making at the exhibition "La Kopi" held in Singapore Expo, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2019. "La Kopi" exhibition, an three-day event for the traditional tea, coffee and snacks, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A visitor waits to taste floral tea at the exhibition "La Kopi" held in Singapore Expo, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2019. "La Kopi" exhibition, an three-day event for the traditional tea, coffee and snacks, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An exhibitor makes a creative quick-freezed "dragon-beard" candy at the exhibition "La Kopi" held in Singapore Expo, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2019. "La Kopi" exhibition, an three-day event for the traditional tea, coffee and snacks, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An exhibitor brews coffee for tasting at the exhibition "La Kopi" held in Singapore Expo, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2019. "La Kopi" exhibition, an three-day event for the traditional tea, coffee and snacks, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)