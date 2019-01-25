Zhejiang's online retail sales reach 246.08 bln USD in 2018

Staff members of a network technology company operate an e-commerce promotion platform in Yiwu, a city well-known for selling small goods in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2018. Online retail sales of Zhejiang Province in 2018 reached 1,671.88 billion yuan (246.08 billion U.S. dollars), up 25.4 percent year on year, according to the latest figures released by the Zhejiang Commerce Department. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

A woman walks past a board of national e-commerce demonstration base in Yiwu, a city well-known for selling small goods in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

Staff members of an e-commerce company take advertising photos of furniture for online sale in Yiwu, a city well-known for selling small goods in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

Staff members work at an e-commerce company in Yiwu, a city well-known for selling small goods in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)

A staff member of an e-commerce company weighs a mail in Yiwu, a city well-known for selling small goods in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Jin)