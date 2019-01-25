Festive decorations set up across China to greet Spring Festival

A craftswoman makes a lantern at Yangjiabu Village in Hanting District of Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Tourists visit the Qingzhou ancient town scenic area in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

A worker sets up a festive lantern on a street in Guangchang County of Fuzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zeng Henggui)

People visit a lantern fair in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 23, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuan)

Workers arrange a dragon-shaped lantern in the Qingzhou ancient town scenic area in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

A girl is attracted by a lunar New Year decoration in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Tourists take photos of a lantern depicting the God of Wealth at Yingtaogou Village of Chadian Town in Yunyang District of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Cao Zhonghong)

Workers erect red lanterns on the Xinglong Square of Longli County in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Festive decorations are set up across China to greet the lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which starts from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Long Yi)