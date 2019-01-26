19 people arrested over illegal rallies

Local procuratorate approved on Friday the arrest of 10 people for alleged intentional assault, public nuisance and illegal gathering in Pingdu county, East China's Shandong Province.



At the same time, the municipal procuratorate of Xuzhou in Shandong's neighboring Jiangsu Province approved the arrest of nine others for alleged illegal gathering, disturbing social order and intentional assault.



Several violent incidents happened in 2018 when small groups, who claimed to be "retired soldiers," staged illegal gatherings and allegedly assaulted police and government officials, highlighted by a protest in Zhenjiang of Jiangsu on June 19 and another in Pingdu of Shandong on October 6, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The two major incidents injured multiple police and government officials, Xinhua reported. Fabricated videos of "retired soldiers being beaten by authorities," which were widely circulated through social media, fueled the incidents.



Organized and premeditated violence in the name of veterans will not be tolerated, police said. People who oppose national laws and challenge law enforcement authorities seriously endanger public safety and disrupt social order.



The 19 people charged over the Zhenjiang and Pingdu incidents have confessed to the crime, police said.



Local government officials have heard the appeal, while on-site police officers always regulate law enforcement and maintain calm and order, the Xinhua report said.



In December, the newly established Ministry of Veterans Affairs issued a notice requiring local governments to carefully handle veteran petitions.



It calls for a serious and timely response to every visiting veteran to resolve legal petitions.





