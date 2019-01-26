Chinese envoy stresses int'l cooperation in addressing climate change impact on peace, security

A Chinese envoy on Friday urged the international community to "step up cooperation and respond together" in addressing the impact of climate-related disasters on peace and security.



Speaking at a Security Council debate on climate change, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said: "Climate change-induced natural disasters wreaked havoc in many parts of the world and posed grave threats to food security, water resources, ecological environment, energy, and human life and properties."



"In certain regions, these issues have even become disruptive factors, undermining peace and stability," Ma added.



He offered three suggestions on dealing with climate change-related challenges from the perspective of maintaining international peace and security.



"First, it is necessary to uphold multilateralism and enforce a sense of community of shared future for mankind," he said.



He urged increased funding and technical support to developing countries to cope with climate change, and called for relevant UN agencies to properly address and respond to climate change-related issues in keeping with their respective functions and their division of labor.



Secondly, Ma stressed the need to explore pathways for green and low carbon transition and to assist development pathways tailored to nations' specific conditions.



"We need to pursue sustainable development and strive to address climate change-related issues such as food insecurity, humanitarian crises and mass migration through common development," he said.



Thirdly, Ma said that the differences among countries should be acknowledged and respected, calling for upholding the principle of equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.



"Developed countries should continue to spearhead emission reduction and help developing countries, in particular the small island states, to upgrade their capacity in adaptation, mitigation, management, and financing," he said.



Concluding his speech, Ma said China will continue to honor its South-South cooperation commitments in climate change, support developing countries in addressing related challenges.



"China stands ready to work with the international community to build a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and tolerance, a world that is clean and beautiful," the Chinese envoy said.

