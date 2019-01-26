Stopgap bill clears House of Representatives, heads for White House

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a stopgap bill that would fund the government for the next three weeks, sending the bill to the White House for ratification.



The bill was approved unanimously. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill later Friday, which will end a record 35-day-long government shutdown.



The bill would fund the government until Feb.15, giving the White House and the Democrats three weeks to work out a deal regarding border security.

