Railway seen increasing number of passenger trips before Spring Festival

A "Fuxing" high-speed train runs on the Beijing-Tianjin interurban railway in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2019. The national railway has seen an increasing number of passenger trips before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Some 10.2 million railway passengers were estimated to be dispatched Friday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

