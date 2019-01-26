China's northernmost village greets peak season for tourism

Tourists select goods at a shop in China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A visitor poses for photos in front of the post office in China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2019. The post office in Beiji Village, built in 1953, is also the northernmost post office in China. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2019 shows a part of China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

A tourist poses for photos at a scenic spot in China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Horse-drawn carts are seen in China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 25, 2019. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Tourists buy the "northernmost" sugar-coated haws on sticks in China's northernmost Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2019. Mohe greets the peak season for tourism as winter comes. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)