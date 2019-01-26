Visit China-Laos Year kicks off in Lao capital

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the opening ceremony of Visit China-Laos Year 2019 in Vientiane, Laos. China and Laos launched a major campaign on Friday for boosting tourism cooperation between the two countries throughout 2019. (Xinhua/Pouy Phattha)

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows Chinese folk handicrafts at the opening ceremony of Visit China-Laos Year 2019 in Vientiane, Laos. China and Laos launched a major campaign on Friday for boosting tourism cooperation between the two countries throughout 2019. (Xinhua/Pouy Phattha)