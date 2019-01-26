Security tightened across India ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Authorities in India have beefed up security across major cities including capital city New Delhi in the lead-up to the Republic Day celebrations on Saturday, officials said Friday.



The security measures, according to police officials, have been taken to thwart possible attempts by militant or terror groups to disrupt the official activities.



"Adequate security arrangements are in place in national capital and elsewhere in other cities to ensure Republic Day celebrations are conducted without any disruption," a senior police official posted in New Delhi said.



Reports said 25,000 security personnel from police and paramilitary have been put on duty across Delhi.



Amid tight security, a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade has been held in New Delhi and other major cities of the country.



Police in Delhi claimed to have arrested two suspected militants who, according to them, were planning to carry out attacks in New Delhi during the celebrations.



Police officials say patrolling and frisking have been intensified at vulnerable places.



Unprecedented security arrangements have been also made in northeastern part of the country for the upcoming celebrations.





