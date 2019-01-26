Venezuela to close embassy, consulates in U.S.

A police officer stands guard outside the closed Venezuelan Consulate General in New York, the United States, on Jan. 25, 2019. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after severing "diplomatic and political" ties with Washington. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A man walks past the closed Venezuelan Consulate General in New York, the United States, on Jan. 25, 2019. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after severing "diplomatic and political" ties with Washington. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

The photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the closed Venezuelan Consulate General in New York, the United States. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after severing "diplomatic and political" ties with Washington. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

The photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the interior of the closed Venezuelan Consulate General in New York, the United States. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after severing "diplomatic and political" ties with Washington. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

The photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows a poster of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the closed Venezuelan Consulate General in New York, the United States. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after severing "diplomatic and political" ties with Washington. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)