Spring Festival dishes made of polymer clay on exhibition in east China's Anhui

Visitors view the Spring Festival dishes made of polymer clay during an exhibition at Laishaoqi Gallery in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 25, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 5 this year, is the most important festival in China. On New Year's Eve, the biggest event is the annual family reunion dinner. (Xinhua/Ge Yinian)

