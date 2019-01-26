Chinese FM calls for closer ties between China, Italy

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the 9th joint meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee in Rome on Friday, during which he called for further cooperation between both countries.
As the respective birthplace of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and Italy have had a tradition of friendly exchanges in the long course of history, Wang said in the joint meeting.
The Chinese and Italian peoples, with their profound cultural heritage and confidence are able to cope with the challenges facing the world today and make new contributions to global peace and development.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership and the China-Italy Government Committee, said Wang, adding that pragmatic cooperations between the two countries has witnessed remarkable achievements, while bilateral relations continue to move to new heights.
The two countries have seen bilateral trade grow, an increase in two-way investment and a healthy foundation of fiscal and financial cooperation in the past 15 years, Wang said.
Moreover, the Italian blueprint for participating in the Belt and Road
Initiative is being realized step by step, helping to open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, Wang added. Italy has put forward a blueprint for its maritime, land, aviation, aerospace and cultural participation in the massive Chinese infrastructure and investment initiative.
Wang said there is unprecedented opportunity in the bilateral relationship, and both sides should implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.
Next year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.
Wang said both countries should look forward to the future and make the most of their relationship across a variety of fields.
The two countries also need to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership and set a good example to the rest of the world of a harmonious coexistence. Furthermore, China and Italy should provide constructive solutions to common problems facing the international community, he said.
Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, who also attended the meeting, said Italy and China have a long-standing friendship, and both countries have similar views on a number of issues. Cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, and culture have all steadily advanced and are supported by both peoples.
The Italian side is confident in the development of Italy-China relations and is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, forging closer relationships with the Asian country in trade, innovation, culture and other fields, Milanesi added.