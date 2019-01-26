Chinese FM: Huawei 5G ban is 'political manipulation'

Using national power to groundlessly discredit and suppress specific enterprises is a flagrant act of political manipulation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi commented, urging all countries to provide a just, fair and transparent environment for bilateral exchange and cooperation.



Wang is currently on a visit to France and Italy, and the remarks came after reporters asked about his opinion on recent suppression of specific Chinese enterprises by certain countries, including Chinese telecom giant Huawei.



The "Five Eye Alliances" countries - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the U.S. - have banned Huawei from supplying equipment to their 5G network as these countries slandered the company as a threat to their national security without providing solid proof. Canada is still holding its decision.



Last December, Canada detained Huawei chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at the extradition request of Washington for violating the U.S. sanctions against Iran.



"All countries have every right and obligation to protect their national security, yet it is unacceptable and immoral to use security as excuses for unwarranted suppression of legitimate foreign enterprises," Wang noted, calling for all countries to remain vigilant and stay away from such bullying tactics.



"The survival and growth of an enterprise are ultimately determined by the market."



Wang said towards the conclusion of his trip to Europe that both France and Italy have clearly expressed their welcome to Chinese investments, and guaranteed not to adopt restriction or discrimination against Chinese enterprises.



"Such declaration is not only timely but also indispensable for the current situation," he added.



Wang called his recent visit to France and Italy an "extremely successful" one, and he said the three countries have conducted in-depth communication on how to address global challenges.



China, France, and Italy have reiterated their determination to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership, consolidate mutual trust, and uphold multilateralism.

