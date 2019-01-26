Villagers rehearse for folk play performance celebrating Spring Festival in SW China's Guizhou

Villagers rehearse for folk play performance celebrating the Spring Festival in Changchong Village of Longchang Township in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Yi Shengwu)

Villagers walk to the stage before rehearsal for folk play performance celebrating the Spring Festival in Changchong Village of Longchang Township in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

A villagers puts on makeup before rehearsal for folk play performance celebrating the Spring Festival in Changchong Village of Longchang Township in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

Villagers dress up before rehearsal for folk play performance celebrating the Spring Festival in Changchong Village of Longchang Township in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

