Chinese president sends condolences to Brazil over dam collapse

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro over a dam collapse which caused heavy casualties one day earlier.



In his message, Xi said that he was shocked at the news of the dam collapse in the state of Minas Gerais, which also resulted in huge property losses.



On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi offered deep condolences to the victims and families of those missing, and expressed his sincere solace to the Brazilian people.



He wished an early recovery to the injured.

