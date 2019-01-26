Asian Waterbird Census programme arranged by Jakarta Birdwatcher's Society in Indonesia

Grey herons are seen at Muara Angke mangrove forest and wildlife sanctuary during activities of the Asian Waterbird Census programme arranged by Jakarta Birdwatcher's Society in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2019. The Asian Waterbird Census is an international programme that focuses on monitoring the status of waterbirds and wetlands. The voluntary activities are conducted in the 2nd and 3rd weeks of January each year. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)





Photographers and volunteers of Jakarta Birdwatcher's Society observe birds during the Asian Waterbird Census programme at Muara Angke mangrove forest and wildlife sanctuary in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2019.

White-headed stilts are seen at Muara Angke mangrove forest and wildlife sanctuary during activities of the Asian Waterbird Census programme arranged by Jakarta Birdwatcher's Society in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2019.

White egrets are seen at Muara Angke mangrove forest and wildlife sanctuary during activities of the Asian Waterbird Census programme arranged by Jakarta Birdwatcher's Society in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2019.