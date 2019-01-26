Vice premier demands more efforts to safeguard veterans' wellbeing

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday called for more efforts to accelerate the building of a system to safeguard the wellbeing of veterans.



Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a work conference aiming to push the work in north China's Tianjin Municipality.



Sun urged officials to consider the building of a service and security system for military veterans as a political task and finish the building of the system before the end of May. The system should have both funding and personnel support, she said.



Sun added that a unified online information platform should be set up to process online services.

