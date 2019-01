Flowers, fruits grown in greenhouses across China

Tourists pick strawberries at a greenhouse in Zhangshu Township of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A farmer works in a flower greenhouse in Xiweidian Village, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Tourists pick strawberries at a greenhouse in Zhangshu Township of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)

A farmer works in a flower greenhouse in Xiweidian Village, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Tourists pick strawberries at a greenhouse in Liupi Town of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Zhonghong)

Farmers work in a flower greenhouse in Xiweidian Village, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)