Three golden snub-nosed monkeys meet public at Chongqing Zoo

Golden snub-nosed monkeys "Cheng Cheng" (R) and "Yu Yu" are seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Cheng Cheng" is seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Yu Yu" is seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Ding Ding" is seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Ding Ding" plays at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Yu Yu" is seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Golden snub-nosed monkey "Ding Ding" is seen at the Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 26, 2019. Three golden snub-nosed monkeys met the public at the Chongqing Zoo on Saturday. As an endangered species, golden snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Shennongjia Nature Reserve in Hubei Province, with less than 20,000 living in the wild. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)