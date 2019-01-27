France's La Poste issues new stamps to mark Chinese New Year

France postal service company La Poste announced on Saturday that two sets of post stamps devoted to "the Year of the Pig" would be officially put on sale on Jan. 28 to mark the Chinese New Year.



Among the two sets, the one dubbed "Chinese New Year Mountain" was created by artist and painter Chen Jianghong. 400,000 copies of the set have been printed and will be sold at the price of 4.40 euros (5.02 US dollars) each.



As to the set of "Chinese New Year Lantern", 200,000 copies have been printed, with each to be sold at 6.50 euros. (1 euro = 1.14 US dollars)

