Chinese arts troupe captivates Ugandan audience ahead of Spring Festival

An arts troupe from China's northwest Shaanxi Province on Saturday fascinated hundreds of revelers with a spectacular show in Uganda's capital Kampala.
The performances held at Makerere University, Uganda's top university, attracted an audience that included students, business people and the Chinese community in Uganda.
Sponsored by China's ministry of culture and tourism and the embassy of China in Uganda, the show was held under the framework of the "Happy Chinese New Year."
The "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations were launched as a project in 2010 to have people in different parts of the world to share the joy and grand celebration with the Chinese people and learn about the Chinese culture.
Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said the troupe visits to promote cultural and tourism exchanges between China and Uganda.
"I believe that with the wonderful performance of the Shaanxi arts troupe, the friendship between the Chinese and Ugandan people will be further strengthened," said Zheng.
The ambassador noted that Shaanxi was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road
, which once connected the people, business and culture of Asia and Europe.
"Now, with the aim to build a community of shared future for mankind, China is reviving the spirit of the ancient Silk Road and cooperating closely with countries in the world, including Uganda, to implement the Belt and Road
Initiative," said Zheng.
"People-to-people exchanges is one of the pillars of the Belt and Road Initiative," he said.
Uganda's tourism minister Ephraim Kamuntu said the Shaanxi arts troupe's performances promote the people-to-people relationship and tourism between Uganda and China.
The cultural performances were held ahead of the Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, which starts the on Feb. 5.
It will be "the Year of the Pig" in the Chinese lunar calendar.