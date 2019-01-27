Event features Chinese tradition of having family reunion dinner held in Madrid

Combination photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 show dishes of Chinese cuisine on an event featuring a Chinese tradition of having family reunion dinner on Lunar New Year's Eve in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Media workers and food bloggers taste Chinese food during an event featuring Chinese cuisine in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 25, 2019. The event features the Chinese tradition of having family reunion dinner on Lunar New Year's Eve. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

