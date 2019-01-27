Red decorations arranged across China to greet upcoming lunar New Year

A citizen shows a couplet he received in Linhe ancient town in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A child looks at Spring Festival decoration at a market in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Spring Festival decorations are seen at a shop in Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Lei Ning)

A worker settles decorations for the Spring Festival at the Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua)

A worker arranges red lanterns at a park in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

People walk past red decorations on a road in Daoxian County, Yongzhou of central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/He Hongfu)

Citizens select Spring Festival goods at a market in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

People select goods for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yu Shaoyue)

A fisherman shows a fish wrapped with red silk during a winter fishing festival in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxin)

People take part in a lantern riddle activity in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A child paints to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2019. Red decorations are arranged across China to greet the upcoming lunar New Year which will fall on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Shen Jizhong)