Winter fishing tourism festival held in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia

Inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage pull the fishing net in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. A two-day winter fishing tourism festival opened here on Saturday, during which 18 inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing showed visitors traditional ways of fishing. Winter fishing on ice-covered Chagan Lake dates back to the Liao and Jin dynasties from 10th century to the 13th century in China and was listed into the national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

A visitor shows a fish just caught in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage catch fish in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage catch fish in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage catch fish in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

An Inheritor of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage shows a fish just caught in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Inheritors of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage hold a sacrifice ceremony before fishing in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

An Inheritor of Chagan Lake winter fishing heritage shows a fish just caught in Qianyaozi Reservoir in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)