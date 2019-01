Winter fishing festival marked in Hai'an, E China

Women perform folk dance during a winter fishing festival in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua)

People take part in a fish king auction during a winter fishing festival in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua)

Fishermen show their cormorants' fishing skill during a winter fishing festival in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua)

Fishers show their catch during a winter fishing festival in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua)

Fishermen perform dragon dance during a winter fishing festival in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2019. (Xinhua)

