Amazing scenery of frozen waterfall in NE China's Heilongjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/27 9:45:27

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus