Amazing scenery of frozen waterfall in NE China's Heilongjiang

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the frozen Diaoshuilou Waterfall on the Jingpo Lake, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The naturally-formed frozen waterfall is enlarged artificially into the current circular shape. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

