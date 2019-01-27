Chinese air carriers join hands in scale operation of ARJ21 jetliner

The ARJ21, China's first indigenously developed regional jetliner, will enter the scale operation phase in the joint hands of two domestic airliners, according to its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC).



Genghis Khan Airlines and Chengdu Airlines have signed a cooperation framework agreement to facilitate the scale operation of the civil aircraft, COMAC said.



The cooperation includes the air transport market expanding, operation support, operation information sharing, tourism business and financial investment.



The ARJ21 jetliner, with 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km, can fly in alpine and plateau regions. It can also adapt to various airport conditions.



The first ARJ21 jetliner was delivered to Chengdu Airlines in 2015. So far, the company has received 10 ARJ21 airplanes and used them to carry more than 230,000 passengers with air routes connecting more than 20 cities across China.



Set up in March 2018, Genghis Khan Airlines is based in Hohhot Baita International Airport in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



It signed the purchase agreement on ARJ21 airplanes with COMAC in last October, becoming the first carrier with an all-ARJ21 fleet.

