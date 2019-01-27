70th Republic Day marked in Bangalore, India

Indian students participate in a parade during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian students dance during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Flower petals are showered down from a helicopter at the venue of the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian students perform during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Members of the Indian police dog squad participate in the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian students participate in a parade during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Flower petals are showered down from a helicopter at the venue of the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Members of the Indian Air Force participate in the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian Army band performs during the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian army commandoes display their skills during the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian army commandoes display their skills during the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian Army soldiers participate in the 70th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, Jan. 26, 2019. India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Stringer)