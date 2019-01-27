U.S. secretary of state speaks to press on situation in Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press on the situation in Venezuela, at the UN headquarters in New York, Jan. 26, 2019. Pompeo participated in and briefed a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on the situation in Venezuela here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

