People visit Iranian fashion exhibition in Tehran

A woman visits an Iranian fashion exhibition in Tehran, capital of Iran, on Jan. 25, 2019. The exhibition opened here on Friday with the participation of Iranian designers. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

