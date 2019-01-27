People visit Iranian fashion exhibition in Tehran

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/27 10:45:45

A woman visits an Iranian fashion exhibition in Tehran, capital of Iran, on Jan. 25, 2019. The exhibition opened here on Friday with the participation of Iranian designers. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

