Highlights of lantern fair in China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2019 shows the view of a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings, in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. The lantern fair kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings, in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 25, 2019. The lantern fair kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings, in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 25, 2019. The lantern fair kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings, in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 25, 2019. The lantern fair kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)



A girl visits a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings, in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 25, 2019. The lantern fair kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

