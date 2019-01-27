Japan's Nara holds 'Yamayaki' for upcomging spring

Fire burns on Mt. Wakakusa during the traditional event 'Yamayaki' meaning mountain grass burning in Nara, Japan, Jan. 26, 2019. Nara holds this event to burn the grass on the hillside of Mt. Wakakusa to help new plants grow in spring every year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Fireworks light up the night sky before the traditional event 'Yamayaki' meaning mountain grass burning in Nara, Japan, Jan. 26, 2019. Nara holds this event to burn the grass on the hillside of Mt. Wakakusa to help new plants grow in spring every year. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

