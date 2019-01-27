China to launch healthcare program helping disabled orphans

China has issued a guideline on implementing a program to provide disabled orphans with accessible healthcare, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs
.
The program, with the aim of helping disabled orphans better integrate into society, offers financial assistance for charges including diagnosis and treatment, rehabilitation, special medicine and assistive devices, according to the guideline released at a press conference last week.
The program will benefit orphans under 18 years old and those above the age of 18 but still in schools, it said.
Provincial civil affairs authorities are urged to do their utmost to provide disabled orphans with medical treatment and surgeries.
The guideline, stipulated by the ministry, will take effect on March 1.