Xi, Macron exchange congratulations on 55th anniversary of China-France ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron
on Sunday exchanged congratulations on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.
In his congratulatory message, Xi said the two countries have been continuously expanding bilateral exchanges and cooperation based on mutual respect and benefit, which is in the interest of both countries and promotes the well-being of both peoples.
Xi noted that the world is undergoing major changes unprecedented in the past century, and the human society is facing opportunities and challenges in its development.
China and France are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, shouldering special historical missions and responsibilities, he added.
The Chinese president expressed willingness to work with his French counterpart to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, uphold multilateralism with a pioneering and innovative approach and take the anniversary as an opportunity to lift the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level so as to make greater contributions to world peace, stability and development.
For his part, Macron said the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China 55 years ago is a symbol of the independence spirit of both countries, which, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, play a unique role in safeguarding a rules-based multilateral international system featuring mutual respect.
Macron said he attaches great importance to the friendship between the two countries and their comprehensive strategic partnership, and is willing to join hands with Xi to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, aviation, agrifood, economy and trade.
The French president also pledged joint efforts with China to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation on such global issues as climate change to advance bilateral ties in the new year so as to benefit the two peoples.