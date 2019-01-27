China's Sanjiangyuan has 33 protected plant species

A recent investigation found that there are 33 species of protected plants in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, or the Three-River-Source National Park.



Sanjiangyuan, meaning "source for three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and many rare wildlife species. It has been dubbed "Asia's water tower."



According to the investigation conducted last year, there are about 9.96 million hectares of grasslands, 2.15 million hectares of wetland and 299,000 hectares of forest in the park. Its average amount of water resources is estimated at 8.4 billion cubic meters.



Tian Junliang, deputy director of Sanjiangyuan national park administration bureau, said the investigation aims to offer important data about the park's natural resources for future protection and management.



China is setting up a national park system and has piloted 10 national parks across the country to protect the natural environment and endangered species, with the Sanjiangyuan National Park being the first.



The Sanjiangyuan National Park, under construction since 2016, is set to open in 2020.

