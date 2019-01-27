People participated in Color Run in Doha, Qatar

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take part in the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)

People take selfie during the Color Run at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 26, 2019. Over 10,000 people participated in the Color Run which is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle. (Xinhua/Nikku)