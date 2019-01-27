Huawei 5G ban by foreign countries ‘unfair and immora': Chinese FM

Huawei launched its first 5G modem, called Balong 5000, on Thursday in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

Cracking down on Huawei, and smearing the legitimate businesses without any proof and using national powers, is unfair and immoral, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the US-led political attack on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in Rome on Friday, according to Xinhua on Saturday.



"Obviously, it's neither fair nor moral to crack down on and smear legitimate businesses without any proof and using national power," Wang said. "The actions are unacceptable, especially considering the political intention and manipulation behind them."



The remarks were made at the end of Wang's visit to France and Italy, when he was asked to comment on individual countries' recent crackdown on Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies.



Huawei, one of the leading companies in fifth-generation network (5G) technology, is suffering from the recent US-led campaign to push it out of major markets.



Australia, New Zealand and the US, three of the "Five Eye Alliance" countries have banned Huawei from supplying equipment to the 5G deployments, while the other two countries, Canada and the UK also accused the company of being a threat to their national security without providing any solid proof.



Last December, Canada detained Huawei's CFO, Meng Wanzhou, at the request of Washington, under an extradition agreement, for violating the US sanctions against Iran. The US Department of Justice confirmed on Tuesday that it will "meet all deadlines" to seek the extradition of Meng.



While Canada and the UK are still deciding whether to ban Huawei from entering their 5G markets, the EU countries like France and Italy pledge to provide just, fair and transparent business environments for Chinese companies.



Before Wang's visit, French Ambassador to China Jean-Maurice Ripert spoke at a press conference in Beijing on January 17, stating that France welcomes Chinese companies' investments. The country treats Huawei equally with all foreign companies.



Italy hopes to see an increase in investment between China and Italy. The investment relationship between China and Italy also "has great development prospects, so Italy is working hard to create a friendly business environment for foreign companies including Chinese companies," said Italian Ambassador to China Ettore Francesco Sequi, according to thepaper.cn on Wednesday.



During his visits in France and Italy from Wednesday to Saturday, Wang said that Chinese businesses will focus on investment and relations with countries that can provide just, fair and transparent business environments, and both France and Italy welcome Chinese companies, pledging not to impose restrictions and discrimination on particular companies.



"In the current situation, these statements are not only timely but also necessary. I believe Chinese companies will focus on business with reassuring and trustworthy countries," Wang said.







