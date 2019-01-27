Venezuela’s problems can only be solved by its own people





Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Juan Guaidó, head of the Venezuelan opposition faction and chairman of the National Assembly declared himself Venezuela's interim president on Wednesday. However, Nicolas Maduro, who took office for a second term on January 10, 2019 as president, strongly criticized foreign interference. It has escalated the already intense and complex situation in Venezuela, which may trigger conflicts that have existed for years.It is interesting to note that over the past two years both the government and opposition referred to the country's constitution as supporting their claims of legitimacy. On January 9, 2017, Venezuela's opposition-led Congress approved a resolution declaring that President Nicolas Maduro had "abandoned his post." But the country's supreme court later said lawmakers had no power to impeach the president.At the National Constituent Assembly formed on July 30, 2017, pro-government parties had the majority of seats. According to the Constitution, the National Constituent Assembly is above all national institutions. Its legitimacy can be questioned only through legal means, but the opposition instead chose a referendum. However, the referendum result is not legally binding, according to the constitution.The following year, both sides expressed diverging views on the legitimacy of the constituent assembly.Foreign media explained that Guaidó's self-assumed interim presidency mainly resulted from a lack of a legal central government and a new election should be held within 30 days, during which power should be exercised by the chairman of the National Assembly. However, such a provision was hardly enough for Guaidó to justify his position because an interim president can only exist when the elected president cannot assume office. As for the presidential election, it should either be organized by the constituent assembly or National Electoral Committee, which is a parallel institution to the legislature, administration and justice. So, the 35-year-old is obviously not qualified.Moreover, Guaidó's interim presidency is devoid of constitutional grounds in a stricter sense. The clauses he quoted in his address that any citizen has the right to resume the constitution once it loses its efficacy and people should fight for independence, peace and freedom can barely hold water, nor can it be recognized by the majority of the people.In fact, although the Maduro regime has not met people's expectations in governance, economic growth and foreign relations, it has kept effective control of most of its state organs. On May 20, 2018, Maduro won 67.8 percent of the votes and started his new term from then until 2025. And his election was recognized by many countries including China, Cuba, Russia, Turkey, Mexico and Uruguay.Some other countries raised doubts about the legitimacy of the new Venezuelan government and some forged alliances to boycott it. For instance, certain countries believe Maduro's government severely threatens its own geopolitical interests and violates a regional democratic model and its refugees caused by economic degradation imperil their territorial security. This has made the complex problems in Venezuela even harder to deal with.A large number of people are dissatisfied with the Maduro regime because their livelihoods have not improved. The escalation of social conflicts has gradually extended to political opposition for historical and ideological reasons. Therefore, it is not objective and reasonable to attribute all of the difficulties to the Maduro regime. The new government should enhance its governance capacity to improve people's livelihood and maintain peace and security.After all, a country's problems should be solved by its own people. If both the Venezuelan government and opposition faction can turn political strife into joint efforts to improve people's lives, it will benefit the entire country and also meet the expectations of everyone in the world concerned about Venezuela.The author is the executive chairman and associate professor of the Latin American Center, China University of Political Science and Law. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn