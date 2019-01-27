Skateboard collection goes for $800,000

A collection of all 248 skateboards produced by streetwear brand Supreme has been sold for a record $800,000 at a Sotheby's online auction.



Supreme, founded by British designer James Jebbia and established in 1994 in New York's Soho neighborhood, gained a special status among skateboarding connoisseurs with its streetwear clothing.



The collection, sold in a two-week online auction that ended Friday, included Louis Vuitton-monogrammed decks, a series of Last Supper decks and a tribute to Nike Air Jordan sneakers.



The entire Supreme production was brought together by Los Angeles collector Ryan Fuller, who began his year-long quest in 2005.



The auction set a record for skateboard sales.



