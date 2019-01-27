Despite ‘best conditions’ only half of mushers manage to finish tough Czech sled dog race

Only half of the 100 competitors who braved one of Europe's toughest sled dog races, the Czech Long Trail, finished the competition which ended on Saturday.



"We had exactly 100 competitors, including 80 mushers and 20 skiers pulled by dogs and bikers," head organizer Pavel Kucera told AFP.



Racers from 11 countries including Austria, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands and Serbia competed on a 215-kilometer track with four stages and an elevation of 7,000 meters.



"We had an excellent start with frost, blue skies, lovely night rides," Kucera said.



After several warm winters which forced the organizers to shorten the race or even replace the sleds with four-wheeled training carts, Kucera said this year had "the best conditions since 2004."



The race is called "Sedivackuv long" in Czech, named after Kucera's dog Sedivak, who strayed just before the first race in 1997 and was shot dead by a local man.



