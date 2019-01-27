Learning Chinese

Chat attack

vacuum cleaner

吸尘器

(xīchénqì) 



A: This is the first time I've cleaned house since I moved here. Let's begin!   

这是我搬到新家来第一次大扫除,让我们开始干活儿吧！

(zhèshì wǒ bāndào xīnjiā lái dìyīcì dàsǎochú, rànɡ wǒmén kāishǐ ɡànhuóér bā!)

B: You've only been here for a little over a month, so your place is still pretty clean. We should be able to finish it in an afternoon.      

你搬到新家来才一个多月,家里还算整洁,一下午的时间足够了。

(nǐ bāndào xīnjiā lái cái yīɡèduōyuè, jiālǐ háisuàn zhěnɡjié, yīxiàwǔ de shíjiān zúɡòule.)

A: Yup. I just plan to give the windows a quick wipe down. The most troubling thing is the carpet, there is a lot of dust.      

没错,我只打算擦擦玻璃。但是最让我头疼的是家里的地毯,上面有很多灰尘。

(méicuò, wǒ zhǐ dǎsuàn cācā bōlí. dànshì zuì rànɡwǒ tóuténɡ de shì jiālǐ de dìtǎn, shànɡmiàn yǒu hěnduō huīchén.)

B: Don't worry. I brought a vacuum cleaner from my place just so you can use it.    

不用担心,我今天特意把我家的吸尘器带来借你用。

(búyònɡ dānxīn, wǒ jīntiān tèyì bǎ wǒjiā de xīchénqì dàilái jiènǐ yònɡ.)


