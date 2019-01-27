Puzzle

1 It's a virtue9 1960 Hitchcock thriller15 Thrift store charity16 Took off to wed17 ___ system (bones, etc.)18 Traveled with a guide19 Makes mistakes20 Real downer21 Custard apple's relative24 Went longer than scheduled28 www address29 Cruise amenity31 "Golly gee"32 Deny36 Texas panhandle city39 Separates ... or what the block in row 3, 5, 11, or 13 does?41 Layered pasta dishes43 Cramming, perhaps46 Declare confidently47 Rainy49 Space between50 The decimal system53 Eurydice's lover57 Wee58 Certain59 Cuban cigar brand62 Gilligan's vessel66 Lacking iron67 Ear doctor's tool68 Move to another row, say69 Needles1 Leaves in a book: Abbr.2 Just fine3 ___ the line4 Less active5 Water pitchers6 The "N" in TNT7 Joins, as hands8 Loss leader?9 Jordan ruins site10 ___ Kettering Institute11 Words of encouragement12 EMT's specialty13 "___ Haw"14 Strange20 "Real Housewives" action21 It sets in the west22 "... ___ lack thereof"23 President Grant25 Juice measure?26 TOEFL prep course27 Pi follower30 No longer in33 When many solve crosswords34 Tunisia neighbor: Abbr.35 Yang's complement37 "The Simpsons" shopkeeper38 Sing like Cardi B40 Lion-colored41 Yellow or chocolate dog, briefly42 "13th" director DuVernay44 Greek T45 Short albums, for short48 Throw at51 Bone by the fibula52 Sign into law54 Supposed breakup, e.g.55 Light splitter56 Therefore59 Tesla, for one60 Washington's bill61 "For ___ a jolly ..."62 Drunkard63 Prefix with "compliant"64 Choose65 "Isle of Dogs" director Anderson

Solution