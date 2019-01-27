Puzzle
ACROSS
1 It's a virtue
9 1960 Hitchcock thriller
15 Thrift store charity
16 Took off to wed
17 ___ system (bones, etc.)
18 Traveled with a guide
19 Makes mistakes
20 Real downer
21 Custard apple's relative
24 Went longer than scheduled
28 www address
29 Cruise amenity
31 "Golly gee"
32 Deny
36 Texas panhandle city
39 Separates ... or what the block in row 3, 5, 11, or 13 does?
41 Layered pasta dishes
43 Cramming, perhaps
46 Declare confidently
47 Rainy
49 Space between
50 The decimal system
53 Eurydice's lover
57 Wee
58 Certain
59 Cuban cigar brand
62 Gilligan's vessel
66 Lacking iron
67 Ear doctor's tool
68 Move to another row, say
69 NeedlesDOWN
1 Leaves in a book: Abbr.
2 Just fine
3 ___ the line
4 Less active
5 Water pitchers
6 The "N" in TNT
7 Joins, as hands
8 Loss leader?
9 Jordan ruins site
10 ___ Kettering Institute
11 Words of encouragement
12 EMT's specialty
13 "___ Haw"
14 Strange
20 "Real Housewives" action
21 It sets in the west
22 "... ___ lack thereof"
23 President Grant
25 Juice measure?
26 TOEFL prep course
27 Pi follower
30 No longer in
33 When many solve crosswords
34 Tunisia neighbor: Abbr.
35 Yang's complement
37 "The Simpsons" shopkeeper
38 Sing like Cardi B
40 Lion-colored
41 Yellow or chocolate dog, briefly
42 "13th" director DuVernay
44 Greek T
45 Short albums, for short
48 Throw at
51 Bone by the fibula
52 Sign into law
54 Supposed breakup, e.g.
55 Light splitter
56 Therefore
59 Tesla, for one
60 Washington's bill
61 "For ___ a jolly ..."
62 Drunkard
63 Prefix with "compliant"
64 Choose
65 "Isle of Dogs" director Anderson
Solution