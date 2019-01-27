Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 It's a virtue

  9 1960 Hitchcock thriller

 15 Thrift store charity

 16 Took off to wed

 17 ___ system (bones, etc.)

 18 Traveled with a guide

 19 Makes mistakes

 20 Real downer

 21 Custard apple's relative

 24 Went longer than scheduled

 28 www address

 29 Cruise amenity

 31 "Golly gee"

 32 Deny

 36 Texas panhandle city

 39 Separates ... or what the block in row 3, 5, 11, or 13 does?

 41 Layered pasta dishes

 43 Cramming, perhaps

 46 Declare confidently

 47 Rainy

 49 Space between

 50 The decimal system

 53 Eurydice's lover

 57 Wee

 58 Certain

 59 Cuban cigar brand

 62 Gilligan's vessel

 66 Lacking iron

 67 Ear doctor's tool

 68 Move to another row, say

 69 Needles

DOWN

  1 Leaves in a book: Abbr.

  2 Just fine

  3 ___ the line

  4 Less active

  5 Water pitchers

  6 The "N" in TNT

  7 Joins, as hands

  8 Loss leader?

  9 Jordan ruins site

 10 ___ Kettering Institute

 11 Words of encouragement

 12 EMT's specialty

 13 "___ Haw"

 14 Strange

 20 "Real Housewives" action

 21 It sets in the west

 22 "... ___ lack thereof"

 23 President Grant

 25 Juice measure?

 26 TOEFL prep course

 27 Pi follower

 30 No longer in

 33 When many solve crosswords

 34 Tunisia neighbor: Abbr.

 35 Yang's complement

 37 "The Simpsons" shopkeeper

 38 Sing like Cardi B

 40 Lion-colored

 41 Yellow or chocolate dog, briefly

 42 "13th" director DuVernay

 44 Greek T

 45 Short albums, for short

 48 Throw at

 51 Bone by the fibula

 52 Sign into law

 54 Supposed breakup, e.g.

 55 Light splitter

 56 Therefore

 59 Tesla, for one

 60 Washington's bill

 61 "For ___ a jolly ..."

 62 Drunkard

 63 Prefix with "compliant"

 64 Choose

 65 "Isle of Dogs" director Anderson

