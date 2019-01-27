Horoscope

Happy birthday:



You may have so many choices presented to you today that it might feel a bit daunting. If you can't decide what path to take, it won't hurt to just go with your guy. Your subconscious has already noticed the right choice for you. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 6, 14, 18.







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time to bring a little bit of romance back into your relationship. Bring home flowers or head out to a nice dinner, just do something to show that you appreciate your partner. A creative opportunity may end up proving lucrative. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Go out of your way to avoid conflict today, as any confrontation is highly likely to not go your way. If you absolutely must get your way, you will have to find less aggressive ways to entice people to your side. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although the weekend has left you feeling like you're running low on gas, don't let that keep you from doing what you have to do. If you dig down deep within yourself, you will find the energy you need to face the week. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although things have been going your way recently, your ambitious nature is pushing you to reach for more. Focus your energies on expanding your knowledge and experience, and you will make yourself more competitive. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Every day is a chance to start over. Learn from your mistakes instead of letting them haunt you. Financial concerns should be your No.1 priority. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although things may get extremely stressful today, you will pull through with flying colors so long as you don't let your frustrations get the better of you. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Paperwork and administrative affairs will keep you very busy today. Limited time may mean you have to leave some less important tasks unfinished so you can complete what is truly important. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This may very well turn out to be one of those days when you find yourself wishing you hadn't stepped outside of the house. While there isn't much you can do to change your luck, you can still face the day with your head held high. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to discover something very interesting if you take a break from your regular routine. Experimentation and the willingness to take a risk will catapult you forward to a brighter future. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Speaking your mind will open the door to interesting opportunities. Others will respect your bravery and will approach you with an offer to work together. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Today will be all about education and expanding your knowledge. If you go looking for answers you will discover exactly what you want to know. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Friendship will be highlighted. A close relative may need someone to listen to their troubles and woes, so feel free to lend a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭

