Street sweeper trades his paintings for trash

A sanitation worker in Northwest China uses his finger and hand to draw in ink and watercolors to paint traditional images. Source: Pear Video

A sanitation worker in Northwest China is making a name for himself as an accomplished artist and dedicated environmentalist after offering a 50 percent discount on his paintings for people who also traded in some trash.Gao Yajun, 54, offered his paintings and special discount at an outdoor art exhibition near Big Wild Goose Pagoda, Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province.According to a Pear Video, Gao sold his large, traditional watercolors for just 20 yuan ($3)each, but he cut the price in half if passers-by brought Gao some recyclable refuse.Gao mainly uses his finger and hand to draw in ink and watercolors to paint traditional images including a lotus flower."I have been painting for more than 40 years. I held the exhibit because I want people to care more about our environment," Gao said.There was a lineup in front of Gao's stall as numerous buyers exchanged plastic bottles, cardboard and other recyclables to take advantage of the deep discount. "It is so worthy. I only spent 10 yuan to get such a good painting," a man told Pear.Gao sold 124 paintings and collected three barrels of recyclables.Pear Video