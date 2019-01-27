Sundance, where Weinstein was king, airs film chronicling his fall

Harvey Weinstein Photo: IC

For more than 20 years, Harvey Weinstein reigned supreme as rainmaker at the Sundance Film Festival, spending millions of dollars to buy up the best in independent cinema.Now he's back, but in a film detailing his stunning downfall that gives voice to his many sexual assault accusers.Untouchable, directed by Ursula Macfarlane, makes no claim to offer shocking new revelations. Rather, it attempts to retrace, as rigorously and scrupulously as possible, both the talent and the decadence of one of the most powerful men in Hollywood - a man who now awaits trial on charges of rape and sexual aggression.The Sundance Film Festival, once Weinstein's favorite hunting ground, presented the film's world premiere on Friday, just hours after showing Leaving Neverland, a four-hour-long documentary featuring two young men who say that, as children, they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson.The alleged victims are also at the heart of Untouchable. Whether unknown starlets or A-list celebrities, they describe what they say were the abuses, the threats, and the insatiable sexual appetite of Weinstein as he acted without restraint and in seeming impunity.Among them is the actress Rosanna Arquette, one of the first women to publicly accuse the producer, in an article by reporter Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker magazine."It was time," she told AFP on the "black carpet" of the film's premiere. "We were seeing more and more abuse, such abuse of power of a powerful man who can destroy lives in a flash. So it was time."Arquette, famous for her roles in Desperately Seeking Susan and The Big Blue, said people were beginning to talk about abuse even before the Weinstein scandal erupted in public."You had the women of Bill Cosby, and they came out before us, so they spoke. And then we came out," she told AFP."Apparently because a lot of us were famous actresses, people went 'What?' And then it started something so huge, and now it is a movement across the world - everywhere, India, Africa, everywhere."Ursula Mcfarlane was contacted by producers about making Untouchable shortly after the New York Times and the New Yorker published their sensational revelations about Weinstein in October 2017, making headlines around the world. She immediately said yes, she told AFP."You know, Trump got into the White House and I think that was a big moment. There was the women's march," she recalled."I think people felt this kind of anger brewing that this guy and many others like him were able to get away with it."The impact of the Weinstein scandal ricocheted through Hollywood and beyond, prompting widespread soul-searching in the film industry, the world of politics, the news media and other sectors.And by sparking the #MeToo movement, it gave thousands of women the freedom, the platform and the desire to at last speak out.