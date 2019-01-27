Dragon, tofu in 1,000s of pieces

Photo shows a 3.8-meter-long dragon that requires some 165,000 Lego blocks to complete. Source: Kankannews

What do a 3.8-meter-long dragon and multiple plates of Chinese cuisine have in common? They're made of hundreds of thousands of pieces of Lego.Commissioned by East China's Shanghai Municipality, an 18-meter-long mosaic of a typical New Year's Eve dinner is on display at the Jing'an Temple subway station. It's made of 90,000 Lego blocks that include replicas of dumplings, meatballs and tofu dishes, according to Kankanews.Certified Lego Professional Jiang Shenghui, first used 3D computer modeling to design a 3.8-meter-long dragon that required some 165,000 Lego blocks to complete."Lego can be seen in many countries, but there aren't very many that contain Chinese elements. As a Chinese I should design something with Chinese characteristics," Jiang said.Jiang's dragon, which appears to be flying, weighs 180 kilograms. It took him 640 hours to complete.Kankanews