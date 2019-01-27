Teacher’s traditional red packet gives students ‘no homework’ coupons





A teacher in Central China awards "no homework" coupons to pupils who did well on their final exam. Source: China News Service

A teacher in Central China who awarded "no homework" coupons to pupils who did well on their final exam is receiving kudos from netizens for being "creative."Li Yihan, an English teacher in Changfeng primary school in Junxian county, Henan Province, handed out red packets with the words "bright and clever" and attached them to the students' corrected final exam papers.Some packets contain "no homework" coupons that were given to students who got high marks, allowing them to skip their English homework once, China News reported on Saturday.The other students also received red packets but their coupons contained what Li calls growth currency which can be exchanged for stationery, said Li.The traditional red packet gift was given to students just prior to their Spring Festival holiday.Li said she wants to encourage students to study harder and give them best wishes in the New Year."I want more of these coupons the next time. I'll try to get full marks again!" an excited girl student holding a red packet told the China News.The video made the rounds on Sina Weibo, attracting netizens' comments such as "hope the teacher can make 'no exam' coupons next time."China News