The ‘Jurassic Park’ of lantern festivals

Lanterns at the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival Photo: Li Sikun/GT

Lanterns at the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival Photo: Li Sikun/GT

The 25th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival kicked off at Colored Lantern Park in Zigong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on January 21.Zigong is famous for its salt deposits and the large number of dinosaur fossils that have been discovered there.Originated in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the Zigong Lantern Festival is now listed as part of China's intangible cultural heritage.The theme of this year's lantern festival is "Beautiful China, Colorful Zigong." Over 130 colorful lantern displays, more than any other year, are set throughout the park.The most outstanding lantern display is Huaxia Movement.Weighing in at 102 tons and standing at a height of 30 meters, the giant installation work uses more than 200,000 pieces of porcelain to create a giant zhong, a type of ancient Chinese instrument similar to a chime bell. This is the largest installation work in the history of the Zigong Lantern Festival.In recent years, Zigong's colored lanterns have become more and more globalized, with Western styles also incorporated into the artworks.To date, Zigong lanterns have been displayed in more than 70 countries and regions and more than 500 cities around the globe.According to materials provided by the Zigong government, there were 78 Zigong lantern shows held in cities overseas in 2018.